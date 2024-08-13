Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 6765.63 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 1.30% to Rs 1576.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1556.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 6765.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6679.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6765.636679.1799.5299.561578.421560.801576.831556.571576.831556.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp