Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 1.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 6765.63 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 1.30% to Rs 1576.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1556.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 6765.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6679.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6765.636679.17 1 OPM %99.5299.56 -PBDT1578.421560.80 1 PBT1576.831556.57 1 NP1576.831556.57 1

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

