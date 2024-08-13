Royal India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.36% to Rs 11.35 crore

Net Loss of Royal India Corporation reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.36% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.3513.1024.0518.93-0.38-0.33-0.38-0.34-0.38-0.34

