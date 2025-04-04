Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
L&T Finance declined 1.14% to Rs 152.35 after the firm announced that its retail disbursements for Q4 FY25 were Rs 14,870 crore, registering a degrowth of 1.16% compared to Rs 14,531 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Rural business finance disbursements were Rs 5,110 crore (down 11.41% YoY), farmer finance disbursements stood at Rs 1,750 crore (up 14.38% YoY), urban finance disbursements were Rs 6,100 crore (up 1.94% YoY), and SME finance disbursements were Rs 1,520 crore in Q4 FY25 (up 25.31% YoY).

The value of the acquired portfolio for Q4 FY25 was Rs 390 crore.

The retail loan book at the end of Q4 FY25 was estimated at approximately Rs 95,100 crore, up 18.82% on a YoY basis.

Retailisation of the portfolio was approximately 97% as of the end of Q4 FY25, up from 94% in Q4 FY24.

L&T Finance offers financing for two-wheelers, consumer goods, homes, farm equipment, women entrepreneurs, rural groups, real estate, and infrastructure. It provides financing for small and medium enterprises through term loans and overdraft facilities.

The company reported a 2.15% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 626.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 640.18 crore in Q3 FY24. However, total income jumped 14.6% YoY to Rs 4,105.13 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

