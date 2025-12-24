Indian Rupee: INR softens after recent rebound

Indian rupee slipped in early moves today, giving up after recent rebound took it near three week high against the US dollar. Quarter and year end trades saw steady demand for the dollar and INR eased 14 paise to 89.77 per US dollar. The INR has been under stress recently but sustained uptick in equities and comfortable forex cover could cap losses now.India's forex reserves jumped by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion during the week ended December 12, the Reserve Bank of India said last week. In the previous reporting week as well, the overall reserves has increased by $1.033 billion to $687.26 billion.

