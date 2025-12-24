Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee: INR softens after recent rebound

Indian Rupee: INR softens after recent rebound

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian rupee slipped in early moves today, giving up after recent rebound took it near three week high against the US dollar. Quarter and year end trades saw steady demand for the dollar and INR eased 14 paise to 89.77 per US dollar. The INR has been under stress recently but sustained uptick in equities and comfortable forex cover could cap losses now.India's forex reserves jumped by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion during the week ended December 12, the Reserve Bank of India said last week. In the previous reporting week as well, the overall reserves has increased by $1.033 billion to $687.26 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US stocks stay supported near record high

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

JD Cables jumps after bagging Rs 244-cr NHDP project in Jharkhand

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story