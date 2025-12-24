Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JD Cables jumps after bagging Rs 244-cr NHDP project in Jharkhand

JD Cables jumps after bagging Rs 244-cr NHDP project in Jharkhand

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
JD Cables surged 4.51% to Rs 208.50 after it has secured a significant EPC infrastructure contract worth about Rs 244 crore from Kaushal Engineering for a key national highway development project (NHDP) in Jharkhand.

The order involves execution of balance civil and electrical works, including construction of the Chauparan Flyover, Barkatha Flyover, a Road Over Bridge (ROB), and associated electrical works for the six-laning of the BiharJharkhand border (Chordaha to Gorhar section) of NH-2. The stretch covers Km 249.525 to Km 320.810 and is being implemented under NHDP Phase V on an EPC basis.

The total contract value stands at Rs 243.99 crore, approved change of scope, price escalation, and other applicable taxes, duties, labour cess and material royalty, the company said. Any change in law by the central or Jharkhand government will be dealt with as per the provisions of the main contract.

The project is scheduled to be completed within one year from the date of execution of the agreement.

JD Cables said the order will significantly strengthen its order book, improve revenue visibility and reinforce its execution capabilities in large and complex EPC infrastructure projects, particularly in the highways and transportation segment.

Piyush Garodia, MD, JD Cables, said, The award of this prestigious EPC contract reflects the strong confidence placed in our execution capabilities, technical expertise, and proven delivery track record. The NH-2 six-laning project is strategically important and aligns well with our strengths in executing complex infrastructure works within defined timelines.

He added, This order significantly strengthens our order book and deepens our presence in national highway projects. We remain focused on disciplined execution, quality excellence, and sustainable value creation for our shareholders and other stakeholders.

JD Cables are engaged in manufacturing of Cables and Conductors which widely include manufacturing of Power Cables, Control Cables, Aerial Bunched Cables, Single-core service wire and All Aluminium Conductor (A.A.C.), All Aluminium Alloy Conductor (A.A.A.C.), Aluminium conductor steel reinforced (A.C.S.R.) Conductors used for transmission and distribution of electricity.

Rajesh Jhunjhunwala, Whole-Time Director & Head EPC, JD Cables, said: This landmark order is a strong validation of our EPC execution strength and on ground delivery capabilities. We have initiated detailed mobilisation and resource planning, including procurement scheduling, deployment of experienced project teams, and robust quality and safety systems to ensure timely completion within the stipulated one-year timeline.

Our focus will remain on disciplined execution, seamless coordination with all stakeholders, and stringent adherence to technical specifications to deliver this project efficiently and reliably.

The companys standalone net profit surged 384.1% to Rs 22.17 crore in FY25, driven by a 148.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 250.33 crore, compared with FY24.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

