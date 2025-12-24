US stocks stay supported near record high

The US stocks rose and the S&P 500 notched a closing record, boosted by Nvidia, after a flurry of economic data, including a reading of economic growth, pushed bond yields higher. The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high on December 24, 2025, extending winning streak to a fourth straight session. The benchmark index gained around 0.5 percent,. The rally was broad-based, supported by technology stocks, steady economic data, and growing belief that interest rates may ease further in coming months. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.57% to end at 23,561.84. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.73 points, or 0.16%, and closed at 48,442.41.

