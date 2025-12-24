Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ArisInfra Solutions announced that it has secured an asphalt supply order valued at approximately Rs 35 crore through its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order has been awarded by Goswami Infra Projects. The contract involves the supply of asphalt along with execution-linked works. The total project value is around Rs 35 crore and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months.

Ronak Morbia, chairman & managing director of Arisinfra Solutions, said, This order validates our execution-led, network-driven approach in an infrastructure segment where reliability and delivery precision are critical. Our ability to scale quickly without owning heavy assets allows us to partner effectively, control execution outcomes, and consistently meet demanding project timelines.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 241.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 137.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JD Cables jumps after bagging Rs 244-cr NHDP project in Jharkhand

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW in Gujarat wind project

Nifty trades above 25,200 level; media shares climb

HFCL allots 8.79 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story