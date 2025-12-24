ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

ArisInfra Solutions announced that it has secured an asphalt supply order valued at approximately Rs 35 crore through its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order has been awarded by Goswami Infra Projects. The contract involves the supply of asphalt along with execution-linked works. The total project value is around Rs 35 crore and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months.

Ronak Morbia, chairman & managing director of Arisinfra Solutions, said, This order validates our execution-led, network-driven approach in an infrastructure segment where reliability and delivery precision are critical. Our ability to scale quickly without owning heavy assets allows us to partner effectively, control execution outcomes, and consistently meet demanding project timelines.