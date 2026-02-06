Associate Sponsors

Indian Rupee sheds around 30 paise against US dollar

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
Indian Rupee softened today as the US dollar stayed steady and local equities witnessed flat moves. INR shed 32 paise to trade at 90.66 per US dollar, easing from near four-week high. The key equity benchmarks ended with minor gains today. The Nifty settled above the 25,650 mark. The Reserve Bank of India (RBIs) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its first monetary policy review of the calendar year 2026. RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra kept the key policy rate - repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The RBI has also revised GDP growth forecast for the ongoing financial year to 7.4% from 7.3% today. Real GDP growth for Q1 FY27 has also been revised to 6.9% from 6.7% and Q2 to 7% from 6.8%, with risks evenly balanced. On NSE, USD/INR futures closed up 0.32% at 92.71.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

