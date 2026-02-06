Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 91.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.56% to Rs 1384.13 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 91.24% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.56% to Rs 1384.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1177.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1384.131177.4134.2743.559.69105.349.69105.349.69110.66

