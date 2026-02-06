Associate Sponsors

Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales decline 51.94% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 51.94% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.8410.07 -52 OPM %-7.44-6.26 -PBDT0.110.10 10 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.020.02 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

