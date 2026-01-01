Indian Rupee slides amid cautious undertone in equities

Indian rupee added to recent losses today. INR ended the last year on a tepid note, losing around 6% this year and is not far from record lows against the US dollar. Overall mood is cautious as trades in global fx markets around year-end though there is a modest uptick in the US dollar index. INR has slipped 7 paise at 89.95 per US dollar. Local equities are quoting on a very flat note, starting the new year in a cautious manner.

