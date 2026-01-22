Indian Rupee: Weak equities pull INR to record low

Indian Rupee tanked to a new low on Wednesday, witnessing sustained losses and breaking beyond 91 per US dollar mark. INR has lost around 70 paise to reach 91.65 per US dollar as local equities extended downward trajectory. Meanwhile, Local stocks stayed slippery as headline index NIFTY tested lowest in three and half months, adding to recent losses. NSE Nifty 50 index broke under 25000 mark. The index has lost more than 3% this month so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News