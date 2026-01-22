Bajaj Consumer Care jumps on strong Q3 earnings

Bajaj Consumer Care surged 15.96% to Rs 287.05 after the company reported a strong set of consolidated numbers for Q3 FY26.

Net profit rose 83.2% YoY to Rs 46.4 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 25.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 32.7% YoY to Rs 306.1 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 230.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Gross profit stood at Rs 183.6 crore in Q3 FY26, up 53.1% YoY from Rs 119.9 crore. Gross margin improved sharply to 60.0% of sales from 52.0% a year ago.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 56.4 crore in Q3 FY26, up 81.4% vs year-ago quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 56.9 crore in Q3 FY26, surging 109.5% YoY from Rs 27.2 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 18.6% from 11.8% in Q3 FY25.