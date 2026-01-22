Bank of India gains as Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 2,705 cr

Bank of India rallied 4.51% to Rs 164.65 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 7.47% to Rs 2,705 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,517 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income stood at Rs 21,205.95 crore in Q3 FY26, up 6.25% as against Rs 19,956.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.41% YoY to Rs 3,616.8 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Net interest income (NII) fell 1.24% to Rs 5,912 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5,986 crore in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.41% in Q2 FY26, compared with 2.81% in Q2 FY25

Global deposits jumped 11.64% to Rs 8,87,288 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 7,94,788 crore in Q3 FY25. Domestic deposits increased 12.80% YoY to Rs 7,65,499 crore in Q3 FY26. Global advances stood at Rs 7,40,314 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 13.63% compared with Rs 6,51,507 crore in Q3 FY25. Domestic advances climbed 15.16% YoY to Rs 6,29,080 crore in Q3 FY26. On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) reduced by 143 bps to 2.26% in Q3 FY26 as against 3.69% in Q3 FY25. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) declined by 25 bps to 0.60% in Q3 FY26, compared with 0.85% in Q3 FY25.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as of Q3 FY26 stood at 17.09%. Tier 1 CRAR stood at 14.36% while CET -1 ratio stood at 13.76% in Q3 FY26. The bank reported robust growth across its lending segments, with Retail Advances leading the way, growing by 20.64% YoY, followed by Agriculture Advances at 16.69% and MSME Advances at 15.77%. Corporate Advances grew at a relatively moderate pace of 11.32% YoY. The focus on high-growth segments is reflected in the increase of RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) share in total advances to 58.54%, highlighting the banks strategy of prioritizing diversified and high-potential lending over large corporate exposure.