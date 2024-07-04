Indices came off the days high; IT shares extent gains for 6th day

The key domestic indices pared some gains and traded with decent gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark. IT shares witnessed buying demand for the sixth consecutive trading sessions. Trading could be volatile due to weekly F&O series expiry today.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.14 points or 0.22% to 80,162.94. The Nifty 50 index added 48.30 points or 0.20% to 24,334.80.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 80,392.64 and 24,401, respectively in morning trade. Further, the Nifty Bank also hits record high at 53,357.70 in early trade.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.31%.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap and S&P BSE Small-Cap index hit an all-time high at 47,043.80 and 53,775.17, respectively.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,041 shares rose and 1,619 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index gained 1.32% to 37,807.45. The index jumped 6.78% in six consecutive trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 2.61%), Coforge (up 2.45%), HCL Technologies (up 2.03%), Mphasis (up 1.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.35%), Infosys (up 1.26%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.97%), LTIMindtree (up 0.49%) and Wipro (up 0.06%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Finance fell 1.21%. The companys new loans booked increased by 10% to 10.97 million in Q1 FY25 as compared to 9.94 million recorded in Q1 FY24.

Brigade Enterprises advanced 2.98% after the company announced the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) for a residential project at West Bangalores Tumkur Road.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News