Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade mirroring Asian markets. Investors will monitor inflation numbers due later this week. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark.

Barring consumer durables shares all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with auto, metal and PSU Bank shares leading the rally.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 111.07 points or 0.14% to 80,828.95. The Nifty 50 index rose 32.15 points or 0.14% to 24,774.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.05%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,841 shares rose and 1,261 shares fell. A total of 223 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,304.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,821.23 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 September 2025, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0925 compared with its close of 88.1200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.49% to Rs 107,198.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 97.85.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.39% to 4.098.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 79 cents or 1.21% to $66.29 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Power added 2.23%. The company has signed an agreement with Bhutans Druk Green Power Corporation, to jointly develop a 570 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan.

Lupin shed 0.79%. The pharma company said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Dr Reddys Laboratories fell 0.04%. The company said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced on Monday as investors weighed key political developments in Japan while keeping an eye on important regional data releases scheduled this week.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on Sunday, ushering in a potentially lengthy period of policy uncertainty at a shaky moment for the world's fourth-largest economy.

As per reports, Koizumi Shinjiro, the agricultural minister and son of a former prime minister, is a likely contender to take the helm. Meanwhile, Takaichi Sanae, protege of the late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and a runner-up in last years party contest, is also a key contender, the reports added.

Japans economy grew at a much stronger pace than earlier estimated in the second quarter, supported by upward revisions in private consumption and inventories. Revised data from the Cabinet Office on Monday showed GDP expanding at an annualized 2.2% in the AprilJune period, up from the 1.0% reported on 15 August 2025. On a quarterly basis, growth was revised to 0.5% from the initial 0.3%.

Oil prices were in focus after OPEC+ announced over the weekend it will lift oil production again starting in October, though the group is slowing the pace of hikes. In an meeting on Sunday, eight OPEC+ members agreed to lift production by 137,000 barrels a day starting in October, far below the increases of around 555,000 bpd in September and August, and 411,000 bpd in July and June.

Last Friday in the U.S., all three major averages closed lower after a weaker-than-expected jobs report gave way to worries about a slowing economy, even as expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut were solidified.

The S&P 500 finished down 0.32% at 6,481.50, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.03% to settle at 21,700.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 220.43 points, or 0.48%, at 45,400.86.

The U.S. job growth slowed sharply in August, pushing the unemployment rate to 4.3%its highest level in nearly four years. The data underscored the softening labor market and strengthened expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

