Eco Recycling applauds Govt.'s Rs 1500 cr incentive scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling

Eco Recyclingannounced that it wholeheartedly welcomes the Union Cabinet's approval of the Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme under the National Critical Mineral Mission to promote advanced recycling of e-waste, lithium-ion battery scrap, and other end-of-life resources.
This landmark policy, long awaited by the industry, also incorporates several constructive suggestions submitted by us during stakeholder consultations. The scheme's emphasis on capital expenditure support (Capex), operational incentives (Opex), and a dedicated allocation for startups and MSMEs highlights the Government's commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive recycling ecosystem.
Commenting on the announcement Chairman & Managing Director B. K. Soni, stated: This is a defining moment for India's circular economy. For years, we have advocated that e- waste and lithium-ion battery scrap must be recognized as strategic secondary resources for critical minerals.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app