Eco Recycling applauds Govt.'s Rs 1500 cr incentive scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Eco Recyclingannounced that it wholeheartedly welcomes the Union Cabinet's approval of the Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme under the National Critical Mineral Mission to promote advanced recycling of e-waste, lithium-ion battery scrap, and other end-of-life resources.

This landmark policy, long awaited by the industry, also incorporates several constructive suggestions submitted by us during stakeholder consultations. The scheme's emphasis on capital expenditure support (Capex), operational incentives (Opex), and a dedicated allocation for startups and MSMEs highlights the Government's commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive recycling ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement Chairman & Managing Director B. K. Soni, stated: This is a defining moment for India's circular economy. For years, we have advocated that e- waste and lithium-ion battery scrap must be recognized as strategic secondary resources for critical minerals.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

