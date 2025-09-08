Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra JV wins Rs 1,438 cr Jal Jeevan Mission project

SPML Infra JV wins Rs 1,438 cr Jal Jeevan Mission project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Govt. of Rajasthan

SPML Infra has been awarded a prestigious Rs 1,438 crore inclusive of GST (USD 163 Million) project in JV with JWIL Infra, (SPML leading with 51%) from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The project under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to significantly strengthen water supply infrastructure across the region. It involves executing comprehensive construction and operation works, including 10 years of operations & maintenance (O&M).

The Jal Jeevan Mission project is designed to significantly enhance the water supply infrastructure, ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for more than 1.5 million residents of Dholpur and Saipau block. The project scope covers the construction of an intake well, Raw Water Reservoirs (RWR) of 10 and 12 million cubic meters (MCM) on the Chambal River, laying of 712 kilometres of 100 mm to 2000 mm diameter pipelines, 21 Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESR) and establishment of main Raw Water Pumping Stations at both locations. It also includes a 135 MLD Water Treatment Plant at RWR-2, a 5 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Dholpur, cluster pumping stations, CDS, VDS, rising mains, and the provision of functional household tap connections (FHTCs) for Dholpur and Saipau, along with allied works. To ensure long-term efficiency, the project carries a comprehensive 10-year Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract. The EPC portion is scheduled for completion in 20 months, followed by a one-year defect liability period before the O&M phase begins.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikram Solar wins order for 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for Nifty 50; Japan enters new period of policy uncertainty

India's forex reserves rise by $3.5 billion

Stock Alert: Adani Power, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Kaynes Technology India

HFCL secures export orders worth Rs 358 crore

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story