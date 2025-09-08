SPML Infra JV wins Rs 1,438 cr Jal Jeevan Mission project

From Govt. of Rajasthan

SPML Infra has been awarded a prestigious Rs 1,438 crore inclusive of GST (USD 163 Million) project in JV with JWIL Infra, (SPML leading with 51%) from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The project under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to significantly strengthen water supply infrastructure across the region. It involves executing comprehensive construction and operation works, including 10 years of operations & maintenance (O&M).

The Jal Jeevan Mission project is designed to significantly enhance the water supply infrastructure, ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for more than 1.5 million residents of Dholpur and Saipau block. The project scope covers the construction of an intake well, Raw Water Reservoirs (RWR) of 10 and 12 million cubic meters (MCM) on the Chambal River, laying of 712 kilometres of 100 mm to 2000 mm diameter pipelines, 21 Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESR) and establishment of main Raw Water Pumping Stations at both locations. It also includes a 135 MLD Water Treatment Plant at RWR-2, a 5 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Dholpur, cluster pumping stations, CDS, VDS, rising mains, and the provision of functional household tap connections (FHTCs) for Dholpur and Saipau, along with allied works. To ensure long-term efficiency, the project carries a comprehensive 10-year Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract. The EPC portion is scheduled for completion in 20 months, followed by a one-year defect liability period before the O&M phase begins.