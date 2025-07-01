Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BHEL, Can Fin Homes

Stock Alert: Hindustan Copper, CG Power, BHEL, Can Fin Homes

Image
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Stock to Watch:

Hindustan Copper (HCL) has executed an MoU with Coal India (CIL) to jointly identify and evaluate opportunities in copper and critical minerals sectors, and to explore participation in partnerships with renowned global companies in these sectors.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions board approved qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 679.08 per equity share, representing a 0.93% premium to the previous closing price.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 528 crore. The order received include radars, communication equipment, EVMs, jammers, shelters, control centre, spares, services etc.

Can Fin Homes board approved the appointment of Abhishek Mishra as the chief financial officer (CFO) for a period of 3 years from 30 June 2025. Prashanth Joishy has stepped down from the position of Interim chief financial officer (CFO) with effective from 30 June 2025. He will continue to be on the rolls of the company as deputy general manager.

United Breweries has launched its iconic premium beer, Amstel Grande, in Karnataka.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

