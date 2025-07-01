Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto sells 3.60 lakh units in June 2025

Bajaj Auto sells 3.60 lakh units in June 2025

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Bajaj Auto sold 3,60,806 units in month of June 2025 compared to 3,58,477 units in June 2024, recording a growth of 1%.

Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 1,88,460 units (YoY decline of 13%) and exports of 1,72,346 units (YoY growth of 21%).

The company's two-wheeler sales declined 2% to 2,98,484 units while commercial vehicle sales rose 14% to 62,322 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

