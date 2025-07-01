DLF Ltd Spurts 1.43%

DLF Ltd has added 6.56% over last one month compared to 4.61% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd rose 1.43% today to trade at Rs 849.55. The BSE Realty index is up 0.74% to quote at 7699.03. The index is up 4.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 0.87% and Anant Raj Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 10.48 % over last one year compared to the 5.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 6.56% over last one month compared to 4.61% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5739 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 928.7 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 601.2 on 07 Apr 2025.