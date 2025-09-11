Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR seen marginally lower amid muted equities

INR seen marginally lower amid muted equities

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The Indian rupee is seen marginally lower in opening trades on Thursday amid muted equities. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both rose around 0.4 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in IT stocks on hopes of a breakthrough in India-U.S. trade talks. INR opened at Rs 88.11 per dollar and hit a low of 88.16 so far during the day. Rupee recovered slightly from its record low level and ended with a gain of 4 paise at 88.11 against the US dollar on Wednesday aided by strong foreign fund inflows and a weaker greenback. The dollar index is lingering around a 7-week low on Wednesday with all eyes on US inflation reports due this week for further cues on Federal rate decision. Hopes of a breakthrough in India-US trade talks and positive sentiments in domestic equity markets supported the local unit while rise in crude oil prices capped gains. The BSE benchmark Sensex, which climbed to 81,643.88 early on in the session, closed with a gain of 323.83 points or 0.4% at 81,425.15. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which advanced to 25,035.70, settled at 24,973.10, gaining 104.50 points or 0.42%. On the NSE, USDINR futures inched lower to settle at 88.18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

