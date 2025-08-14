Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with small gains in early trade. Investors will monitor FII activity and await WPI data, scheduled for later today. Further, the market is expected to remain volatile due to the expiry of weekly F&O contracts. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

Pharma, IT and consumer durables shares advanced while metal, oil & gas and PSU Bank shares declined.

At 09:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 42.58 points or 0.04% to 80,578.43. The Nifty 50 index added 6.40 points or 0.03% to 24,627.15.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,750 shares rose and 1,201 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,644.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,623.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August 2025, provisional data showed. The stock market will remain closed tomorrow, 15 August 2025 on account of Independence Day. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.490 from the previous close of 6.483. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.3950 compared with its close of 87.4700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 0.03% to Rs 100,158. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 97.74. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.17% to 4.231. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 23 cents or 0.35% to $65.86 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rose 0.79%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 140.7% to Rs 6,839.02 crore despite 0.5% decline in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1,12,551 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

United Spirits added 0.09%. The company reported a 14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 417 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 485 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 3,021 crore in Q1 June 2025. Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month. On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.