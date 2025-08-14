Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with small gains in early trade. Investors will monitor FII activity and await WPI data, scheduled for later today. Further, the market is expected to remain volatile due to the expiry of weekly F&O contracts. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

Pharma, IT and consumer durables shares advanced while metal, oil & gas and PSU Bank shares declined.

At 09:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 42.58 points or 0.04% to 80,578.43. The Nifty 50 index added 6.40 points or 0.03% to 24,627.15.

The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,750 shares rose and 1,201 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,644.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,623.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August 2025, provisional data showed.

The stock market will remain closed tomorrow, 15 August 2025 on account of Independence Day.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.11% to 6.490 from the previous close of 6.483.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.3950 compared with its close of 87.4700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 0.03% to Rs 100,158.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 97.74.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.17% to 4.231.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 23 cents or 0.35% to $65.86 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rose 0.79%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 140.7% to Rs 6,839.02 crore despite 0.5% decline in net sales (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1,12,551 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

United Spirits added 0.09%. The company reported a 14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 417 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 485 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 3,021 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.

On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dow Leads U.S. Market Gains Amid Rate Cut Optimism; Housing and Biotech Stocks Shine

Zydus Lifesciences receives four observations from USFDA following inspection at Himachal Pradesh facility

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 1.73%

Thermax Ltd Surges 1.75%

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 1423.53% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story