Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 1423.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 33.52 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills rose 1423.53% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 33.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.5239.168.292.962.851.241.950.312.590.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News