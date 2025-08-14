Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 1423.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit rises 1423.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 33.52 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills rose 1423.53% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 33.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.5239.16 -14 OPM %8.292.96 -PBDT2.851.24 130 PBT1.950.31 529 NP2.590.17 1424

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 4.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Rossell Techsys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 30.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story