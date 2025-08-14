Thermax Ltd Surges 1.75%

Thermax Ltd has lost 3.66% over last one month compared to 5.52% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.36% drop in the SENSEX
Thermax Ltd gained 1.75% today to trade at Rs 3349.95. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.49% to quote at 67463.78. The index is down 5.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AIA Engineering Ltd increased 1.68% and SKF India Ltd added 1.17% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 5.7 % over last one year compared to the 1.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Thermax Ltd has lost 3.66% over last one month compared to 5.52% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14693 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5721.2 on 28 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2930.05 on 07 Apr 2025.
