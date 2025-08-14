Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slides 1.73%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 34.65% over last one month compared to 4.38% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.36% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell 1.73% today to trade at Rs 253.1. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.14% to quote at 5249.04. The index is down 4.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd decreased 0.59% and Torrent Power Ltd lost 0.39% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 16.28 % over last one year compared to the 1.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost 34.65% over last one month compared to 4.38% fall in BSE Utilities index and 2.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7782 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 425 on 27 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 195 on 04 Sep 2024.