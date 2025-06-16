Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with small gains in early trade, despite rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, movements in money market and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level.

PSU Bank, media and auto shares declined while IT and oil & gas shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 216.09 points or 0.27% to 81,334.69. The Nifty 50 index rose 90.40 points or 0.37% to 25,810.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,232 shares rose and 1,719 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 1,263.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,041.44 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 June 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: NTPC rose 0.59%. The companys board has scheduled a meeting on 17 June 2025 to raise Rs 4,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis. The company plans to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 4,000 crore through private placement at a coupon of 6.89% p.a.

Arkade Developers added 2.04% after the company has acquired a 6.28 acre freehold land parcel for a total consideration of Rs 172.48 crore including stamp duty, marking its foray into the Thane real estate market. The projected gross development value (GDV) is Rs 2,000 crore having a RERA saleable area of 9.26 lakh sq. ft., the project launch is slated for early 2026. NATCO Pharma declined 0.85%. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had conducted an inspection at the API manufacturing plant located in Mekaguda, Hyderabad, India, which was conducted from 09 to 13 of June 2025.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.11% to 6.307 from the previous close of 6.290. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.2000 compared with its close of 86.1125 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.12% to Rs 100,400. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.14% to 98.32. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.05% to 4.428. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement advanced 59 cents or 0.79% to $74.82 a barrel.

Global Markets: Most Asian indices edged higher on Monday, even as investors kept one eye on rising tensions between Israel and Iran and the other on a fresh batch of Chinese economic data. Oil prices surged after Israel and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend, stoking fears of a broader conflict in the region. Gold followed suit, climbing higher as investors rushed to the comfort of safe-haven assets. Back in Asia, the spotlight was on China. The country released a mix of economic indicators that painted a somewhat uneven picture. Retail sales in May shot up 6.4% from a year earlier, signaling a boost in consumer spending. But industrial output slowed to 5.8% year-on-year, down from 6.1% in April.

Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment rose 3.7% in the January-May period, slightly weaker than the 4% growth seen in the first four months. There was a silver lining, though: the urban unemployment rate dipped to 5.0% in May, the lowest since November 2023. Over on Wall Street, all three major US indexes sank on Friday, spooked by the Middle East flare-up and surging energy prices. The Dow tumbled 1.79%, the S&P 500 fell 1.13%, and the Nasdaq slid 1.30%. Focus was now squarely on a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Fed is set to kick off a two-day meeting from Tuesday, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, around 4.5%, at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.