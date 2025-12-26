Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI eases procedure for issuing duplicate securities, hikes limit to Rs 10 lakh

SEBI eases procedure for issuing duplicate securities, hikes limit to Rs 10 lakh

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has simplified the process for issuing duplicate securities certificates. In a circular, the market regulator doubled the monetary threshold for the simplified documentation process to Rs 10 lakh from the earlier Rs 5 lakh. Following this, investors whose lost or damaged securities are valued up to Rs 10 lakh will now have to submit fewer documents to get duplicate certificates. SEBI said this is aimed at reducing compliance hassles and removing inconsistencies that existed due to different practices followed by companies and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Railway stocks rally ahead of Union Budget 2026 on capex hopes

Supreme Industries bags Rs 54 crore repeat order from BPCL

Ola Electric rallies after arm secures PLI-Auto incentives worth Rs 367-cr

Wall Street Extends Gains Amid Light Holiday Trading and Positive U.S. Job Data

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story