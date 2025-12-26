Royal Orchid Hotels signs new upscale property in Gwalior

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) said that it has signed a new upscale hotel in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion across emerging business and leisure destinations in Central India.

The hotel will be operated under a management agreement, in line with the groups asset-light growth strategy.

Strategically located near the Gwalior airport, the upcoming Regenta Gwalior will be Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels second property in the city and the third in Madhya Pradesh, further strengthening the chains presence in the state.

The hotel will be developed in two phases. Phase I will comprise 71 rooms along with multiple banquet and event spaces catering to weddings, corporate meetings, social functions and MICE requirements. Phase II will add 30 more rooms, increasing the overall inventory and reinforcing the propertys position in one of Madhya Pradeshs growing hospitality markets.

The property is owned by Hoshiyar Singh Tomar through Oakwood Hotel and is expected to cater to business travellers, transit passengers and tourists visiting Gwaliors cultural and historical attractions. Its proximity to the airport, industrial zones and key landmarks such as the Gwalior Fort and prominent city temples is likely to enhance its appeal among both leisure and corporate guests. Chander K. Baljee, chairman & MD, Royal Orchid Hotels, said, Gwalior is an important cultural and economic centre, witnessing rising demand for quality hospitality. Signing Regenta Gwalior aligns with our commitment to expand in highpotential markets across India. We are confident that this new property will offer exceptional value and become a preferred address for travelers arriving in the region.

Sharing his views on the partnership, Hoshiyar Singh Tomar, Owner, Oakwood Hotel, said, We are delighted to collaborate with Royal Orchid Hotels to bring the renowned Regenta experience to Gwalior. With its strategic location and thoughtfully planned phases, this property will redefine hospitality standards in the city. We look forward to a successful association and welcoming guests soon. Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/resorts and provides related services through its portfolio of hotel properties. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 42.9% to Rs 4.28 crore on a 12.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 79.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.