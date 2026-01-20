Info Edge (India) arm Jeevansathi to invest Rs 10-cr in dating platform operator

Info Edge (India) announced that the board of its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeevansathi Internet Services (Jeevansathi) has approved an investment of approximately Rs 10 crore in Aisle Network.

The company already holds 100% stake in Aisle, through Jeevansathi, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge. Accordingly, Aisle Network is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Aisle Network is engaged in the business of running multiple dating platforms on the web via its mobile apps Aisle, Anbe, Arike, Neetho and Jalebi. These platforms allow users to browse through profiles of other users with the intent of finding their suitable partner. Its turnover was Rs 39.62 crore as on 31st March 2025.

This investment is being done to meet the working capital requirements of Aisle. The board of directors of Jeevansathi has approved the acquisition of 10,00,000 compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) of 0.0001% each, having a face value of Rs 100 per debenture. Post this investment, Aisle remains the step down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The said investment will be executed within 30 days from the approval. Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services. The companys consolidaated net profit soared 1,260.81% to Rs 316.39 crore on 14.92% increase in net sales to Rs 805.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.