Indices may recover on positive global cues

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 41 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,405.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,851.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 16675.59 crore (so far) in the secondary market during February 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures were up 182 points, indicating a strong opening in the US stocks today.

Most Asian stocks traded higher Wednesday, with losses contained as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested the Trump administration could enter negotiations with Mexico and Canada, just a day after imposing substantial tariffs on imports from both neighboring nations.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, along with 20% levies on China. In response, Canada announced immediate retaliatory measures, while Mexico also signaled its intention to respond. Chinas finance ministry has said it would impose 15% tariffs on several agricultural products, along with a 10% tariff on dairy.

At Chinas National Peoples Congress starting Wednesday, Beijing set an economic growth target of about 5% for 2025, a third straight year it has maintained that goal. Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to present this target during his address at the National Peoples Congress (NPC) later on Wednesday.

China's Caixin services PMI came in at 51.4 in February, above expectations for a 50.8 print. The reading was higher than the 51.0 seen in January.

Australias gross domestic product rose 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The print picked up from the 0.3% seen in the prior quarter. GDP grew 1.3% year-on-year, above expectations of 1.2% and higher than the 0.8% seen in the prior quarter.

United States equities fell on Tuesday, as losses in the Dow Jones Telecommunications, Dow Jones Financials and Dow Jones Consumer Goods sectors led shares lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.55% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index declined 1.22%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.35%.

Among financials, Morgan Stanley led losses with a 5.7% decline, while JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs fell nearly 4%, each. In automakers, Ford Motor Company slipped 2.9%, while Stellantis NV declined 4.4%, and General Motors Company lost 4.6%. NVIDIAs stock rose 1.6%, after entering a bear market territory in the last session with an over 8% fall.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks declined on Tuesday, as the ripple effects of newly implemented US tariffs on major trading partners reverberated across trading floors. The Nifty 50 settled below the 22,100 level, suffering its tenth consecutive session of losses. This extended decline is primarily attributed to concerns surrounding potential retaliatory tariffs from China, Canada, and Mexico, following the US government's recent trade actions. Adding to the market's unease are fears of rising inflation in the US, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to postpone anticipated interest rate cuts. Persistent foreign fund outflows further dampened investor sentiment. Sector-wise, the IT sector, heavily exposed to the US market, experienced significant losses. Auto and FMCG shares also faced downward pressure, while select financial and PSU stocks managed to eke out gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex, fell 96.01 points or 0.13% to 72,989.93. The Nifty 50 index shed 36.65 points or 0.17% to 22,082.65. The 50-unit index is down 3.83% in ten consecutive sessions.

