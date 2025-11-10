Indices nudge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,500 level

The domestic equity indices trade with minor gains in early trade as investor sentiment improved following reports that the longest-ever U.S. federal government shutdown may soon be lifted.

The Nifty traded above the 25,500 level. Metal, pharma and IT shares advanced while media, realty and auto shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 138.90 points or 0.17% to 83,355.18. The Nifty 50 index added 44.15 points or 0.17% to 25,536.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.16%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,720 shares rose and 1,515 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,581.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,674.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Kamat Hotels (India) tanked 13.16% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 12.02% to Rs 75.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Rs 85.38 crore in Q2 FY25. Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) rose 0.46%. The company consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.18% to 6.545 as compared with previous close 6.533. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6925 compared with its close of 88.6500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.94% to Rs 122,180. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 99.69. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 1.05% to 4.136. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement rose 45 cents or 0.71% to $64.08 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday amid renewed optimism that the prolonged U.S. government shutdown could soon end. On Sunday, the U.S. Senate moved closer to voting on a bill to reopen the federal government, following encouraging bipartisan discussions led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune. The record-long shutdown has weighed heavily on the U.S. economy, leaving federal employees across critical sectorsfrom aviation to defenseunpaid, while the Federal Reserve operates with limited economic data. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett reportedly warned that if the impasse persists, fourth-quarter GDP could turn negative. Supporting this concern, U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a near three-and-a-half-year low in early November.

In Asia, investors digested stronger-than-expected inflation data from China, where Octobers headline CPI rose 0.2% year-on-year, while producer prices declined 2.1%. Meanwhile, minutes from the Bank of Japans October meeting signaled that conditions for a rate hike "have almost been met," though policymakers remained cautious about underlying inflation trends. On Friday stateside in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite continued to fall, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 inched into positive territory after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered up a new plan to Republicans that would enable the record-breaking U.S. government shutdown to end. The tech-heavy index shed 0.21% to finish at 23,004.54. In contrast, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched into the green. The broad-based index gained 0.13% to close at 6,728.80, while the 30-stock index added 74.80 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 46,987.10.