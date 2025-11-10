Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices nudge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,500 level

Indices nudge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,500 level

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity indices trade with minor gains in early trade as investor sentiment improved following reports that the longest-ever U.S. federal government shutdown may soon be lifted.

The Nifty traded above the 25,500 level. Metal, pharma and IT shares advanced while media, realty and auto shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 138.90 points or 0.17% to 83,355.18. The Nifty 50 index added 44.15 points or 0.17% to 25,536.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.16%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,720 shares rose and 1,515 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,581.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,674.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kamat Hotels (India) tanked 13.16% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.19 crore as against a net profit of Rs 8.35 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 12.02% to Rs 75.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Rs 85.38 crore in Q2 FY25.

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) rose 0.46%. The company consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.18% to 6.545 as compared with previous close 6.533.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6925 compared with its close of 88.6500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.94% to Rs 122,180.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 99.69.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 1.05% to 4.136.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement rose 45 cents or 0.71% to $64.08 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday amid renewed optimism that the prolonged U.S. government shutdown could soon end.

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate moved closer to voting on a bill to reopen the federal government, following encouraging bipartisan discussions led by Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

The record-long shutdown has weighed heavily on the U.S. economy, leaving federal employees across critical sectorsfrom aviation to defenseunpaid, while the Federal Reserve operates with limited economic data.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett reportedly warned that if the impasse persists, fourth-quarter GDP could turn negative. Supporting this concern, U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a near three-and-a-half-year low in early November.

In Asia, investors digested stronger-than-expected inflation data from China, where Octobers headline CPI rose 0.2% year-on-year, while producer prices declined 2.1%.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Bank of Japans October meeting signaled that conditions for a rate hike "have almost been met," though policymakers remained cautious about underlying inflation trends.

On Friday stateside in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite continued to fall, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 inched into positive territory after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered up a new plan to Republicans that would enable the record-breaking U.S. government shutdown to end.

The tech-heavy index shed 0.21% to finish at 23,004.54. In contrast, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched into the green. The broad-based index gained 0.13% to close at 6,728.80, while the 30-stock index added 74.80 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 46,987.10.

A survey from the University of Michigan revealed Friday that consumer sentiment in the country has neared its lowest level ever. The data comes just a day after firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that layoff announcements in October reached their highest level for the month in 22 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NALCO rises after Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 1,433 cr; revenue up 7% on higher alumina and chemical sales

India forex reserves decline $5.6 billion to $689.73 billion

JSW Energy commissions 85 MW hybrid renewable energy capacity

GIFT Nifty trades in the green on optimism over potential end to US government shutdown

Shares of Lenskart Solutions list in B Group

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story