JSW Energy commissions 85 MW hybrid renewable energy capacity

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
JSW Energy has successfully commissioned 85 MW of renewable energy capacity, with solar capacity of 74 MW (Including part of NHPC Hybrid Project) and wind capacity of 11 MW taking the installed capacity to 13,295 MW.

The share of renewables in the overall capacity stands at 57% constituting wind capacity at 3,720 MW, solar capacity at 2,286 MW and hydro capacity at 1,631 MW.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

