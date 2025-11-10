India forex reserves decline $5.6 billion to $689.73 billion

Indias foreign exchange reserves fell by $5.6 billion to $689.73 billion in the week ended October 31, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

For the week ended October 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.9 billion to $564.59 billion, the RBI data showed.

Value of gold reserves declined by $3.8 billion to $101.72 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $19 million to $18.64 billion, the apex bank said.

Meanwhile, India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $16.4 million at $4.77 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.