Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO opens on March 25; check GMP, dates, other details

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Ahimsa Naturals is set to open for public subscription tomorrow, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Valued at around ₹ 73.81 crore, the SME offering comprises a fresh issue of 4.20 million equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters Nemi Chand Jain and Sumitra Jain offloading up to 1.99 million equity shares.

Here are the key details of the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus:

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO price band, lot size

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO is available at a price band of ₹113-119 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1,200 shares, with an investment amount of ₹1,42,800 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A Net-worth Individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,85,600 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 2,400 equity shares.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are commanding a decent premium in the grey markets ahead of the opening of the public offering. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company's shares were quoted at around ₹129 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10, or 8.40 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering of Shri Ahimsa Naturals will remain available for subscription until Thursday, March 27, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025. The successful allottees can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are slated to list on the NSE SME on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals registrar, lead manager

Cameo Corporate Services serves as the registrar for the public offering of Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP serves as the sole book-running lead manager.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO objective

Shri Ahimsa Naturals will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. “The Promoter Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of the offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon,” Shri Ahimsa Naturals said in its RHP.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited (SAHPL), for setting up a manufacturing facility at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company will further utilize the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals financial details

According to the RHP, Shri Ahimsa Naturals' net profit in the financial year 2024 (FY24) dropped 51.15 per cent to ₹18.66 crore from ₹38.2 crore reported in FY23. For the half-year ended on September 30, 2024, the company's net profit stood at ₹9.74 crore.

The company's revenue from operations dropped 24.9 per cent to ₹78 crore in FY24 from ₹103.9 crore reported in FY23. It stood at ₹40.71 crore for the half-year ended on September 30, 2024.

The company's total expenses dropped by 3.5 per cent to ₹53.38 crore in FY24, from ₹55.34 crore reported in FY23. It stood at ₹28.19 crore for the half-year ended on September 30, 2024.

About Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Shri Ahimsa Naturals primarily processes crude caffeine procured from multiple decaffeination plants situated in Vietnam, Mexico, etc. The primary raw material of the company, crude caffeine, is a by-product of such decaffeination plants. Shri Ahimsa Naturals further processes crude caffeine to manufacture Green Coffee Bean Extracts (GCE) and Caffeine Anhydrous Natural. Initially, the company's business focused solely on the extraction, manufacturing, and sale of Caffeine Anhydrous Natural.