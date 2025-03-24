Security forces arrest 3 cadres of proscribed insurgent group in Manipur

In a major crackdown on insurgent activities, security forces arrested three active cadres of the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The operation, conducted on March 23, led to the arrest of Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh alias Ratan (47), and RK Navy Meitei (32) from Kumbi Terakhong under Kumbi Police Station.

A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, including one .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), two .303 LMG magazines, sixteen rounds of .303 live ammunition, three 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) live rounds, one 5.56mm INSAS live round, one 7.62mm AK live round, and twenty-four Ballister cartridges.

Additionally, security forces seized a No 36 hand grenade key, three grenade arm rings, one .303 blank round, a four-wheeler, and two mobile phones.

Authorities suspect the arrested cadres were involved in subversive activities and are investigating their links to recent insurgent operations in the region.

The People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) is an armed insurgent group in Manipur demanding a separate and independent homeland.

Earlier last week, the Manipur Police in separate operations arrested seven cadres of various proscribed insurgent groups and recovered arms and ammunition during multiple raids across the state.

Manipur police arrested one active cadre of the KCP-PWG organisation in Imphal West on March 21.

On the same day in a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested four active cadres of KCP(Apunba).

In another operation security forces arrested one active cadre of PREPAK from Imphal East District.

The security forces in another operation on March 21, arrested one active cadre of RPF/PLA from Imphal East District.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.