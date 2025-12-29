Indices trade lower; consumer durables shares climb

The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate cuts in mid-afternoon trade amid persistent FII selling and a weakening rupee. The Nifty traded below the 26,950 mark. Consumer durables shares declined after jumping in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 288.93 points or 0.34% to 84,764.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 93.40 points or 0.36% to 25,948.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.51%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,515 shares rose and 2,751 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index shed 0.65% to 36,583.30. The index rose 0.34% in the past trading session. Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.88%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 2.26%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.67%), Blue Star (down 1.53%), Bata India (down 1.12%), PG Electroplast (down 1.04%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.89%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.81%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.62%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.45%). Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.565 as compared with the previous close of 6.560. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9800 compared with its close of 89.9000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement fell 1.21% to Rs 138,162. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 98.06. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.56% to 4.108. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement added 86 cents or 1.42% to $61.50 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Suzlon Energy shed 0.56%. The company informed that Vivek Srivastava, chief executive officer (CEO) of its WTG Division, has resigned with effect from the close of business hours on 26th December 2025. Arfin India fell 1.32% after the company announced that it has received a fresh order worth Rs 321 crore from Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited for the supply of aluminium sector conductor.