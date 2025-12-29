Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Discuss India-US Trade Deal, Boost Strategic Partnership and Global Cooperation

Both leaders agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests besides expressing satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains. They also underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade, the officials said. The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defense and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century.
Further, they discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests. The US has been putting pressure on India to cut its procurement of Russian crude oil as it believes Moscow is financing its war against Ukraine using the oil revenue. India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.
Consequently, from a mere 1.7% share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35.1% in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India. In the last few weeks, India's procurement of Russian crude oil has declined following American sanctions on two leading Russian oil giants.
