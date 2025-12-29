Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Discuss India-US Trade Deal, Boost Strategic Partnership and Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held discussions on bilateral economic partnership in a phone conversation amid signs of the two sides inching closer to firm up a much-awaited trade deal. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity. Both of them reviewed the steady progress in India-US bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global developments, reviewed progress in India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership and exchange views on expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defense and security.

Both leaders agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests besides expressing satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains. They also underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade, the officials said. The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defense and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century.

Further, they discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests. The US has been putting pressure on India to cut its procurement of Russian crude oil as it believes Moscow is financing its war against Ukraine using the oil revenue. India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022. Consequently, from a mere 1.7% share in total oil imports in 2019-20, Russia's share increased to 35.1% in 2024-25, and it is now the biggest oil supplier to India. In the last few weeks, India's procurement of Russian crude oil has declined following American sanctions on two leading Russian oil giants.