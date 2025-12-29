Suzlon Energy CEO Vivek Srivastava resigns

Suzlon Energy informed that Vivek Srivastava, chief executive officer (CEO) of its WTG Division, has resigned with effect from the close of business hours on 26th December 2025.

He will also cease to be a Senior Managerial Personnel (SMP) of the company from the same date.

The company added that Srivastava is not related to any of its directors. As this is a resignation, details regarding terms of appointment or profile are not applicable.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 539.08% to Rs 1,279.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 200.20 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 84.68% YoY to Rs 3,865.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.