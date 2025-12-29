Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy CEO Vivek Srivastava resigns

Suzlon Energy CEO Vivek Srivastava resigns

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Suzlon Energy informed that Vivek Srivastava, chief executive officer (CEO) of its WTG Division, has resigned with effect from the close of business hours on 26th December 2025.

He will also cease to be a Senior Managerial Personnel (SMP) of the company from the same date.

The company added that Srivastava is not related to any of its directors. As this is a resignation, details regarding terms of appointment or profile are not applicable.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 539.08% to Rs 1,279.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 200.20 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 84.68% YoY to Rs 3,865.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Suzlon Energy declined 0.56% to Rs 52.89 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arfin India rises after securing Rs 321-cr repeat order from Diamond Power Infra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Discuss India-US Trade Deal, Boost Strategic Partnership and Global Cooperation

Timex Group slumps as promoter launches OFS

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; broader mrkt underperforms

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story