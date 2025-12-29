Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at HFCL Ltd counter

Volumes jump at HFCL Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
MMTC Ltd, HEG Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 December 2025.

HFCL Ltd saw volume of 1499.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 182.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.77% to Rs.65.63. Volumes stood at 592.47 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 732.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 105.34 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.29% to Rs.68.92. Volumes stood at 718.8 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd witnessed volume of 68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.23% to Rs.594.65. Volumes stood at 17.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd recorded volume of 38.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.84% to Rs.605.20. Volumes stood at 8.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Copper Ltd clocked volume of 1618.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 313.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.05% to Rs.485.35. Volumes stood at 963.53 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

