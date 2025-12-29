Arfin India rises after securing Rs 321-cr repeat order from Diamond Power Infra

Arfin India rose 2.67% to Rs 62.70 after the company announced that it has received a fresh order worth Rs 321 crore from Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited for the supply of aluminium sector conductor.

The order entails the supply of 11,000 metric tonnes over an eleven-month period from January to November 2026, implying an average monthly dispatch of around 1,000 MT. The company estimates the monthly order value at approximately Rs 29.2 crore.

This is a repeat order from the same customer. Arfin India had earlier secured an order for 1,000 MT valued at about Rs 29.2 crore and said the latest contract strengthens its long-term customer relationship and market presence.