Arfin India rises after securing Rs 321-cr repeat order from Diamond Power Infra

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Arfin India rose 2.67% to Rs 62.70 after the company announced that it has received a fresh order worth Rs 321 crore from Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited for the supply of aluminium sector conductor.

The order entails the supply of 11,000 metric tonnes over an eleven-month period from January to November 2026, implying an average monthly dispatch of around 1,000 MT. The company estimates the monthly order value at approximately Rs 29.2 crore.

This is a repeat order from the same customer. Arfin India had earlier secured an order for 1,000 MT valued at about Rs 29.2 crore and said the latest contract strengthens its long-term customer relationship and market presence.

Arfin India manufactures and trades in non-ferrous metals.

The company reported a 5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.45 crore on a 14.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 127.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

