Modi Rubber Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Modi Rubber Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 150.9 at 14:10 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9433 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd lost 9.30% to Rs 26.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 596 shares in the past one month. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd crashed 8.97% to Rs 0.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.79 lakh shares in the past one month. Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd pared 8.65% to Rs 1151.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 206 shares in the past one month.