Indices trade near flat line; European mrkt decline

The key equity indices pared most of their gains and traded marginally higher in afternoon trade, weighed down by profit booking and continued foreign fund outflows. Investors remained cautious ahead of earnings announcements from Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, as well as amid ongoing geopolitical developments. The Nifty slipped below the 25,700 mark after hitting an intraday high of 25,873.50 in mid-morning trade.

IT, realty and PSU Bank shares advanced while Consumer Durables, pharma and metal shares declined.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 98.99 points or 0.11% to 83,480.41. The Nifty 50 index added 1.65 points or 0.01% to 25,662.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.24%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,135 shares rose and 1,964 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Infosys (up 5.41%), Tech Mahindra (up 4.66%), Wipro (up 3.02%), Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) (up 2.36%) and HCL Technologies (up 2.32%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Infosys jumped 5.22% after the company raised its FY26 revenue growth forecast to 3.0%-3.5% in constant currency terms in Q3 FY26, up from projected 2%-3% in Q2 FY26. The company reported a 9.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a 2.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit declined 2.2%, while revenue increased 8.9% in Q3 FY26.

Cipla (down 2.55%), Eternal (down 2.36%), Bharat Electronics (BEL) (down 1.96%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.88%) and Jio Financial Services (down 1.72%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Jio Financial Services (JFSL) declined 1.72% after the company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Stocks in Spotlight: L&T Technology Services tumbled 4.78% after the company reported 0.1% rise in net profit to Rs 329.1 crore as revenue fell by 1.9% to Rs 2923.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

Angel One rallied 8.42% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.89% to Rs 268.66 crore on 11.08% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1334.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. Fedbank Financial Services fell 7.79%. The company has reported a net profit of Rs 87.9 crore in Q3 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 18.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Net interest income for the period under review was Rs 318.9 crore, up 16.8% YoY. Net total income in the December 2025 period rose by 11.8% to Rs 347.8 crore from Rs 311.0 crore in the December 2024 period.

Prestige Estates Projects added 1.93% after the company recorded pre-sales of Rs 4,183.6 crore in Q3 FY26, representing a 39% year-on-year growth. Sales volume during the quarter stood at 2.99 million square feet, with the sale of 1,811 units. Ahluwalia Contracts (India) added 1.97% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3,069.70 crore from the Central Vista Project Division-12, Central Public Work Department, New Delhi. LTIMindtree jumped 4.56% after the company said it had won a large contract from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build the next phase of India's tax analytics system. The company said it has been awarded the "Insight 2.0" project, a seven-year mandate valued at around Rs 3,000 crore, to modernise the national tax analytics platform.

Global Markets: European market declined as investors digest ongoing geopolitical tensions. Data released earlier on Friday showed that German consumer prices were unchanged in December, rising 1.8% year on yearbelow the European Central Banks 2.0% medium-term target. Asian market broadly traded mixed on Friday even as major chip stocks edged higher. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose in trade after the company delivered another record quarter, saying it expects to boost capital spending in 2026 to between $52 billion and $56 billion. Investors across the region were also watching chip-related stocks after the U.S. reached a trade deal with Taiwan. Under the agreement, Taiwanese semiconductor companies commited to invest at least $250 billion in U.S. production capacity in exchange for lower reciprocal tariffs.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.60%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.25%. U.S. bank stocks also advanced after the latest raft of quarterly earnings. Goldman Sachs advanced more than 4% after its fourth-quarter profit topped widely reported earnings estimates. Morgan Stanley surged nearly 6% after its wealth management unit contributed to top- and bottom-line beats in the fourth quarter. The rally also came on the back of solid economic data. Jobless claims data for the week ending Jan. 10 came in at 198,000, lower than the 215,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.