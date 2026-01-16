Nelco slumps on reporting dismal Q3 performance

Nelco tanked 3.04% to Rs 681.50 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 4.95 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income declined 4.08% YoY to Rs 78.88 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 82.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 1.73 crore in Q3 FY26, against a profit before tax of Rs 6.98 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 2.83% YoY to Rs 70.48 crore, compared with Rs 68.54 crore in Q3 FY25. Purchase of stock-in-trade stood at Rs 14.72 crore, up 99.59% YoY during the quarter.