Indices trade near opening levels; auto shares gear up

The key equity indices continued to trade with minor gains in the mid-morning trade, aided by recently signed the India-US interim trade deal and continued FPI inflows. Investors remained focused on corporate earnings as the Q3 results season gathered pace. The Nifty hovered above the 25,950 mark.

Auto shares rallied for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 14.36 points or 0.02% to 84,288.28. The Nifty 50 index rose 22.82 points or 0.09% to 25,957.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,762 shares rose and 2,051 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Fractal Analytics received bids for 43,58,016 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.23 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share. Aye Finance received bids for 82,03,404 shares as against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.18 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it closed on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 122 and 129 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 2.08% to 28,759.50. The index climbed 4.51% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Eicher Motors (up 6.51%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 4.16%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.63%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.34%), Ashok Leyland (up 2.04%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.52%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.47%), Bosch (up 1.38%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.23%) and Uno Minda (up 0.95%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: United Breweries (UBL) rose 0.39%. The company reported a 110.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 38.52 crore in Q3 FY25.Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 3.62% YoY to Rs 2,072.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Reliance Industries rose 0.29%. The company said that its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired leading health foods maker Southern Health Foods. RCPL has acquired 100% equity stake in Southern Health Foods (SHFPL) for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 156.42 crore from the existing shareholders of SHFPL. Global Markets: Asia market advanced on Wednesday, continuing their rally even as China's consumer price index rose 0.2% in January from a year earlier, Chinas National Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. Thats below the widely reported forecast of 0.4% increase, a sign of continued deflationary pressure in the absence of stronger stimulus.

Japans markets are closed for a public holiday. In U.S, December retail sales report showed that consumer spending was flat following a 0.6% increase in November, missing the 0.4% monthly gain that was widely expected. Overnight, the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday as investors reacted to weaker-than-expected retail sales data and grew concerned about the threat artificial intelligence poses to the financial sector. The broad-based index lost 0.33% and ended at 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.59% and closed at 23,102.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, posting a closing record of 50,188.14. Financial stocks also took a hit Tuesday after tech platform Altruist launched a new AI-powered tax planning tool. Shares of LPL Financial declined 8.3%, while shares of Charles Schwab dropped 7.4% and Morgan Stanley dipped more than 2%.