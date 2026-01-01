Indices trade near opening levels; realty shares climb

The key equity indices traded near the flat line in mid-afternoon trade as the Nifty traded above the 26,150 mark. Market activity stayed range-bound amid the absence of strong global economic triggers, the New Year holiday and the expiry of the weekly Sensex derivatives contract.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 62.52 points or 0.08% to 85,283.12. The Nifty 50 index 30.55 points or 0.11% to 26,158.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,095 shares rose and 1,982 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index added 0.87% to 885.60. The index rose 1.82% for the second consecutive trading sessions. Lodha Developers (up 0.9%), Godrej Properties (up 0.89%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.87%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.85%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.71%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.57%), Anant Raj (up 0.51%), Sobha (up 0.4%), DLF (up 0.36%) and SignatureGlobal India (up 0.3%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.21% to 6.602 as compared with the previous close of 6.588.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9725 compared with its close of 89.8800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement rose 0.09% to Rs 135,575. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 98.28. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.65% to 4.177. In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement declined 49 cents or 0.80% to $60.84 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Eicher Motors rose 0.58%. The companys unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 24.7% year-on-year jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 10,384 units in December 2025.