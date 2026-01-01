Eicher Motors CV sales climbs 25% YoY in December'25

Eicher Motors's unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 24.7% year-on-year jump in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 10,384 units in December 2025.

Domestic sales increased by 26.3% to 9,527 units and total exports surged 32.7% to 650 units in December 2025 over December 2024.

Further, the companys monthly motorcycle sales in December 2025 stood at 1,03,574 units, which is higher by 30% compared with 79,446 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350 cc jumped 37% to 95,480 units, while sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc declined 19% to 8,094 units in December 2025 over December 2024.

The international business posted sales of 10,397 units in December 2025, registering a 10% decline compared with 11,575 units sold in the same period last year. Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space. The company reported a 24.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369.45 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,100.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations surged 44.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,171.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.