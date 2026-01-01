Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International secures multiple orders worth Rs 1,050 cr

KEC International secures multiple orders worth Rs 1,050 cr

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,050 crore across various businesses:

Renewables: The business has secured a breakthrough order for a 100+ MW Wind Project - Balance of Plant (BoP) package in Southern India from a renowned private developer.

Civil: The business has secured an order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from an existing client for the execution of a downstream project in Western India for a leading steel player.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas markets.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

