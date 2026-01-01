Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 67.32 cr from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Shakti Pumps (India) has further received new work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 1,952 Stand]alone Off]Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component]B of PM]KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 1,952 pumps is around Rs. 67.32 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News