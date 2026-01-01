Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 67.32 cr from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 67.32 cr from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) has further received new work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 1,952 Stand]alone Off]Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component]B of PM]KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 1,952 pumps is around Rs. 67.32 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days.

