Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

The headline equity benchmarks traded sideways in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 30.55 points or 0.04% to 81,013.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 6.70 points or 0.03% to 24,829.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.83%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,479 shares rose and 1,637 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.72% to 7,553.40. The index shed 0.37% in the past trading session. Indian Bank (up 2.83%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.56%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.38%), Canara Bank (up 1.2%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.61%), Central Bank of India (up 0.37%), State Bank of India (up 0.26%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.09%) rose. On the other hand, Union Bank of India (down 2.1%), Bank of India (down 0.16%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.1%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.23% to 6.508 from the previous close of 6.523.