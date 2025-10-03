Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded sideways in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 30.55 points or 0.04% to 81,013.86. The Nifty 50 index lost 6.70 points or 0.03% to 24,829.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.83%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,479 shares rose and 1,637 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.72% to 7,553.40. The index shed 0.37% in the past trading session.

Indian Bank (up 2.83%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.56%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.38%), Canara Bank (up 1.2%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.61%), Central Bank of India (up 0.37%), State Bank of India (up 0.26%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.09%) rose.

On the other hand, Union Bank of India (down 2.1%), Bank of India (down 0.16%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.1%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.23% to 6.508 from the previous close of 6.523.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7425 compared with its close of 88.7100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.12% to Rs 117,444.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.15% to 97.75.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.27% to 4.099.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 78 cents or 1.22% to $64.89 a barrel.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

